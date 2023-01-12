Rapper 21 Savage has released a trailer for a mysterious project.

According to Variety, the rapper has released a trailer for an apparent upcoming film, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. The trailer features Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin playing him and is set to be based on his memoir of his 2019 ICE incarceration.

The trailer also coincides with new music from 21 Savage, leading people to ask a question–is this a real film trailer or is it a trailer just meant to promote his new music?

We have yet to see if this is 21 Savage’s Lemonade–maybe it’s a visual album, maybe it’s a legit movie. But regardless, Glover directed the project with his brother Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori and Fam Udeorji. Natasha Lyonne also stars alongside Jabari Banks (who plays Metro Boomin), Young Mazino, Victoria Pedretti, Chad Lindberg, Druski and Gail Bean. Udeorji and Tara Razavi produce.

The film is supposedly set to release on “Independence Day,” according to Variety. We’ll have to wait and see until July 4 to find out what 21 Savage has to offer his fans.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.