Brian Tyree Henry mistakenly reveals a huge underground narcotics ring in the new Apple TV+ drama Dope Thief.

Henry, who also executive produces with Ridley Scott, co-stars with Wagner Moura as two friends who are also petty thieves who don’t know their next mark will put them in a situation they never imagined. The eight-episode series is based on Dennis Tafoya’s novel.

Here’s more about Dope Thief:

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

The series also stars Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen and Ving Rhames.

Long with Henry and Scott, executive producers include creator Peter Craig (who also directs the first episode), David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Henry, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley.

The series’ two-episode debut premieres on Apple TV+ on March 14.