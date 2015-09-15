If the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 is anything to go by, then this season is pulling out all the stops as the iconic competition series seems to out-do itself every year.

The first of the two-part premiere on Friday featured the first seven queens of the 14: Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Mirage Amuro, Morphine Love Dion, Q, Sapphira Cristal and Xunami Muse.

The episode, which introduced a new “Rate A Queen” twist, with the competitors choosing the tops of the week, saw Sapphira Cristal and Q as the top two of the week. The two lip-synced for the win as RuPaul announced that no queen would be eliminated this week, which is now standard fare for premiere episodes.

The first lip-sync song? Fresh off the Renaissance tour, the season kicked off with none other than “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. The result was an fun lip-sync performance by Sapphira Cristal that had just the amount of conviction, camp…and outright chaos as her inherently wild breastplate came completely off and scrubbed the floor.

This episode had us saying “crown it,” but it fully delivered and set the bar high for the next group of gals to come in next week.

Check out more reactions to the gag-worthy moment that Renaissance hit the Drag Race main stage.

Last night's episode of #RuPaulsDragRace was the FUNNIEST, MOST FABULOUS, ENTERTAINING, and BEST episode of #DragRace I have seen in Years! And then to top it off with a lip sync battle to Beyoncé's "Break My Soul"… Pure Heaven 😇 pic.twitter.com/59bkSs8Oso — Jerome Coleman (@wjeromecoleman) January 6, 2024

THE FIRST LIP SYNC SONG IS THE INTERNATIONAL WORLDWIDE HIT BEYONCÉ BREAK MY SOUL GAG!!!!#DragRace pic.twitter.com/ZE260gs2or — BARBIE DAN GER ROUS (@KenChunRih) January 6, 2024

The eye contact that she maintains with the one who matters while she is on that stage, be it whilst performing, during runway or the critiques, it's giving winner like Symone. Other girls implore attention, she commands it. — Medvedev's abs 🐙🥨 (@sushil26) January 6, 2024