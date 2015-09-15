If the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 is anything to go by, then this season is pulling out all the stops as the iconic competition series seems to out-do itself every year.
The first of the two-part premiere on Friday featured the first seven queens of the 14: Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Mirage Amuro, Morphine Love Dion, Q, Sapphira Cristal and Xunami Muse.
The episode, which introduced a new “Rate A Queen” twist, with the competitors choosing the tops of the week, saw Sapphira Cristal and Q as the top two of the week. The two lip-synced for the win as RuPaul announced that no queen would be eliminated this week, which is now standard fare for premiere episodes.
The first lip-sync song? Fresh off the Renaissance tour, the season kicked off with none other than “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. The result was an fun lip-sync performance by Sapphira Cristal that had just the amount of conviction, camp…and outright chaos as her inherently wild breastplate came completely off and scrubbed the floor.
This episode had us saying “crown it,” but it fully delivered and set the bar high for the next group of gals to come in next week.
