The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 are ready to slay when the new season airs this month.

Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum talked with the full cast– Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman LePaige, Mirage Amuro, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristal and Xunami Muse — about their time on the show. One of the queens, Xunami Muse, was modeling for Coach before getting cast. She said that her modeling experience prepared her for giving the Drag Race cameras what they needed.

“I think for me the way it translated on the show was more like the graceful element about it, knowing where the cameras [were],” she said. “….I think what’s going to be cool also is [that] all of us represent a different version of drag. We’re all doing drag from a different lens. So I’m excited to be that fashion and runway point of view when it comes to what we know as drag.”

Geneva Karr, one of the five Latinas on this season, commented how this season is a record-breaking moment for Latinx representation on the show.

“It’s so amazing to have five Latinas in one season. That is the most we’ve had and we’re all so different and unique in our own ways and we all represent different aspects of drag,” she said. “I feel like with everything going on right now, we need to use our voice and our platform, we are here, this is art, and who better to do that than five spicy Latinas?”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 premieres on Jan. 5 at 8/7c on MTV.

Watch the full interviews above.