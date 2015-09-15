Bring back our LÉ-GEN-DAIRE queens! World of Wonder has officially announced the cast of Drag Race France All Stars.

France’s first All Stars season, which is the second international All Stars (excluding the Vs the World series) comes after three season of the main show.

The Drag Race France icons competing on the sesaon are Elips (Season 1), Kam Hugh (Season 1), La Big Bertha (Season 1), Magnetica (Season 3), Mami Watta (Season 2), Misty Phoenix (Season 3), Moon (Season 2), Piche (Sesaon 2), Punani (Season 2) and Soa de Muse (Season 1 and RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars).

Who are the judges for ‘Drag Race France All Stars’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 star Nicky Doll returns as host and judge, with Daphné Bürki returning to the panel. Kiddy Smile, who judged the first three seasons of Drag Race France is not on the panel for the season, but two new judges have joined the panel: Shy’m and Loïc Prigent.

Here’s the official description: After 3 LÉ-GEN-DAIRE seasons of “Drag Race France,” some of your fan favorite queens are returning to face off once again for a grand prize of 30,000 euros. As is with any ‘All Stars’ format, there will be a bunch of twists and turns and a new set of rules. In each episode, the contestants will have to nail different challenges brought forth by the judges – the top two queens of the week will face off in a lipsync for that week’s victory. The winner will win 2,500 euros, but more importantly, the supreme power of eliminating one of the two bottom queens.

When will ‘Drag Race France All Stars’ premiere?

The season premieres July 10 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and worldwide, except for France where it airs on France 2 and FRANCE TV. It will air on WOW Presents Plus at 1 p.m., which is day and date with its local airing in France.

Will ‘Drag Race France’ Season 4 air this year?

It is uncomfired yet if a regular Drag Race France Season 4 will air in 2025, or if Drag Race France All Stars is airing instead of Season 4.

Learn more about the queens for the season via their official season bios below:

‘Drag Race France All Stars’ cast list

ELIPS

Elips is a self-taught, flamboyant artist with an overflowing imagination. A seamstress and designer of her own outfits, she delivers poetic, intense and striking performances on stage. Elected Miss Congeniality during the first season of Drag Race France, she proudly represents Bordeaux’s drag. She performs alongside her drag family, the Familips, in shows flaunting creativity. She is back in the competition to show her evolution and is determined to bring the crown back to Bordeaux.

KAM HUGH

Drag queen, content creator, and makeup artist, Kam Hugh made a huge impression during the first season with her unique style, inspired by haute couture, combining elegance and modernity, making her a true fashion icon on the drag scene. An expert in makeup, she is the first French drag queen to collaborate with brands such as Sephora, Erborian, NYX or Garnier, for which she became the face off for a global campaign after her appearance on the show.

LA BIG BERTHA

Known for starring in the first season of Drag Race France, La Big Bertha has been a burlesque icon for over ten years. Since the show’s finale, she has made notable appearances on cooking shows, humorously blending the art of drag with her love for gastronomy, and has collaborated with international artists, including Sam Smith. La Big Bertha will also be the opening act for musician SANTA in June 2025, bringing her energy and unique style to the big stage.

MAGNETICA

Since her participation in season 3 of Drag Race France, Magnetica, the French-Bolivian queen, continues to shine in the alternative queer scene. Inspired by the Club Kid aesthetic, she offers graphic and visual-focused drag, pushing the boundaries of art. A regular in the Parisian scene, she is a strong advocate for the visibility of non-binary and Latin American identities through her hard-hitting performances, both as an artist and as a host in iconic drag shows.

MAMI WATTA

A finalist of season 2, Mami Watta continues to shine on by performing on both French and international stages where she thrills the public with her ever daring and creative performances. She draws on her Ivorian heritage as much as on the ballroom and an Afro-futurist aesthetic to create a strong, sexy and charismatic visual experience.

MISTY PHOENIX

From season 3 of Drag Race France, Misty Phoenix still has all of her overflowing energy and assertive creativity. A daring dancer and performer, she draws inspiration from the Marvel universe, where she reinvents looks with a resolutely modern touch. Her powerful and dynamic drag is distinguished by performances combining careful staging and elaborate looks.

MOON

Named Miss Congeniality of season 2, Moon offers a sensible drag, combining fashion, introspection and artistic expression to create a universe that is both unique and deeply authentic. The first Swiss contestant on the show, she made an impression by proudly sharing her story as a transgender woman. Her art highlights often underrepresented social topics, such as the visibility of trans people and mental health.

PICHE

A multidisciplined drag artist, Piche is a singer, rapper and dancer who brings drag to the forefront of the French musical landscape. Her performance at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 made a huge impression, confirming her status as a daring and essential artist. She recently unveiled an EP entitled “Festin” and started touring at famous venues and the biggest festivals in France, where she continues to share her music with passion and brilliance.

PUNANI

Since her participation in season 2 of Drag Race France where she brilliantly reached the finale, Punani continues to mark the world of drag with her poetry, eloquence and charisma. With a unique style that mixes humor and vintage aesthetics, Punani deploys a surprising and inventive drag. Today, she continues to perform on the biggest French stages and remains active on social media with her long-time accomplice, Rose, where they share their creations and commitments.

SOA DE MUSE

A finalist in the first season of Drag Race France, Soa de Muse has since led a disciplined and committed artistic career. In 2022, she founded her own cabaret in Paris called La Bouche, offering a stage for drag and queer artists while addressing social issues. In 2024, she became the first Martinican drag queen to participate in RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars, where she was crowned “Global Lip Sync Assassin” and elected “Miss Global Peacemaker” by her sisters in the final.