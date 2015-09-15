Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.

In the below preview, the queens are reeling from the first elimination of the season, and there is an enough shade to go around as they debrief the ball challenge.

They also are briefed on this week’s challenge, which will be the girl groups!

As RuPaul tells the 11 remaining global glamazons, they will be split into three separate groups.

After a game, the teams are selected and they are: Vanity Vain (team captain), Kitty Scott-Claus, Gala Varo and Nehellenia; Miranda Lebrão (team captain), Alyssa Edwards, Eva Le Queen and Tessa Testicle; and Kween Kong (team captain), Soa de Muse and Pythia. Kween Kong’s group will do the Latinx mix of the song, Vantiy’s group will do the Euro mix, and Miranda’s group will do the K-Pop mix.

They are then directed to write their verse in any language they choose, and of course, come up with choreography and style their looks.

View the exclusive preview of the episode below:

The episode premieres Friday on Paramount+.