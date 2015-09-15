We are headed into Week 2 of RuPaul’s Global Drag Race All Stars Season 1, and one of the biggest breakout stars in the eyes of fans during Week 1 was Gala Varo.

The Drag Race México runner-up performed a pole-dancing routine and had stellar runways in both episodes, especially her Garden of Eden runway look during Episode 1.

In Episode 2, she garnered high praise from the judges, and many fans thought she should have been lip-syncing for the win. If she would have lip-synced, she would have performed in front of Mexican pop star Danna Paolo (known now just as Danna). Not only that, but the lip-sync during the episode was one of Danna’s own songs.

Danna, the former Mexican child star-turned-iconic Mexican singer and actress, is also known to many international audiences as an OG cast member of the long-running Netflix series, Élite. She also guest-judged on Season 1 of Drag Race México, making it a no-brainer for her to be included as a guest judge on the inaugural Global All Stars season.

Varo was elated to have Danna, a star from her home country, on the panel while she competed.

“Danna is my queen….my favorite pop star, actually, in Mexico. So it was so exciting to be in front of her, an artist that [I’ve] admired since she was a kid. I followed her since she was like five years [old] doing telenovelas here in Mexico. So a legend like her that is judging this panel, and me the first Mexican drag queen in this kind of show– it was amazing. I was so happy to be with her. So, I love her.”

Watch the full Global All Stars cast interview above. The series airs Fridays on Paramount+.