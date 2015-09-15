Our Slaysian divas are about to sashay to the Drag Race Phillippines main stage! Get ready for a new Drag Race international series to join the global franchise.

World of Wonder has announced a new series, Drag Race Phillippines: Slaysian Royale, a spinoff of Drag Race Phillippines which they say is a “twist on the Vs. The World format popularized by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World.” It is the latest series in the ever-growing RuPaul’s Drag Race universe.

Per the logline, Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale “will see fan-favorite queens from previous seasons of Drag Race Philippines take on Asian queens from across the global franchise in a battle for the crown.” It is set to premiere worldwide later this year on WOW Presents Plus.

Details for ‘Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale’

The fuller description reads:

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale will build off of the wildly popular Drag Race Philippines format. Across three seasons, the originating series has been praised for its unique twists on fan-favorite challenges and tropes, all while celebrating the distinctive Filipino drag culture and community.

Maxie won the most recent season of the show, joining the Winner’s Circle with Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat.

World of Wonder co-founders on the new series

World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a statement, “This new version of Drag Race shines a spotlight on Asian drag as never before, celebrating its culture, its history and creativity in a unique battle royale.”

Slaysian Royale is the seventh “All Stars”-esque series in the larger Drag Race franchise, following the OG RuPauls’ Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, Drag Race España All Stars, and the upcoming Drag Race France All Stars.

Drag Race Philippines is produced in the Philippines by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, Inc. in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Executive producers include Bailey, Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Alex Godinez – Lopez and Maricel Ticar Santos.