Anika Noni Rose will always be a Dreamgirl at heart. On New Year’s Day, the actress jumped on social media to offer her take on the Dreamgirls-inspired TikTok challenge.

In the 2006 musical film, Rose played Lorrell, a member fictional trio The Dreams. The movie was loosely based on the story of Diana Ross and the Supremes. In the film, Lorrell and Effie White, portrayed by Jennifer Hudson, reluctantly sang backup for Beyoncé’s character, Deena Jones.

While displaying her character’s vocals, Rose would personify the ultimate stage performer with poses and facial expressions, including the exaggerated smile and raised eyebrows that have taken TikTok by storm. The videos feature countless TikTokers singing the famous line “Dreamgirls will never leave you” and freezing their faces into one of Lorell’s over-the-top smiles.

no meu tiktok agr só passa o povo imitando a Lorrell em dreamgirls e eu nao consigo não curtir kkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/bdKlzIrRc9 — cadu (@euduardo_oc) December 25, 2023

The videos in the series have racked up over 9 million views, and Rose decided to hop on the trend. In her Instagram clip, the Tony-award-winning actress fulfills everyday tasks like waking up, showering and cooking dinner. As soon as the music is queued into the video, Rose turns to show off their quirky smile and questionable eye with the help of a filter.