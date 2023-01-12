The Dress My Tour contestants could become the fashion designer for rapper JT‘s upcoming tour in this exclusive clip from Hulu‘s Dress My Tour.

The clip below shows JT reacting to the contestants, who are thrilled at the opportunity to design the performance outfits for JT’s tour. JT gives each contestant a hug and hopes they put out their best work for her to choose from. Watch the full clip below.

The series is hosted by supermodel and actress Kate Upton and “takes fans behind the curtain of the unpredictable fashion and music industries,” according to the synopsis. Laurieann Gibson and Marina Toybina are mainstay judges.

Here’s more about the series:

The series follows 11 aspiring fashion designers on the raw, emotional journey of creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of the music world’s biggest names like JoJo Siwa, Coi Leray, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win the $100,000 prize.

Dress My Tour debuts July 23 on Hulu.