The cast of Outer Banks, as well as fans from around the world, descended on Charleston, South Carolina this week for the Season 4 premiere of the juggernaut Netflix series. The creators and all stars of the show– Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant and Austin North– were in town for the special premiere which was held right where the show is filmed.

Many hours before the event, fans lined the street to get a glimpse of the cast as they stomped the red carpet for a rare Hollywood press moment in Charleston.

Following the red carpet, the first episode was screened at Charleston Music Hall, with a private after-party at The Royal American.

“This is the city where we first built this amazing show,” Daviss told Blavity’s Shadow and Act at the premiere. “And the fact that we’re able to do our premier here is a testament to how the community has welcomed us in, and also how the fans have welcomed the show in, especially the local fans.”

“It’s like a homecoming,” Grant told Blavity’s Shadow and Act at the premiere. “I’ve never had a homecoming or been to one [laughs], but if I could imagine, this is what it feels like. It feels so good to bring it home to the fans who have been standing with us and all these long days–these 15-hour days we’re filming and they’re outside. So it’s great to have them here and experience it with us”

“It’s special to celebrate the fourth season of this show in our backyard where we film to be close to all of our friends, family and crew,” said Cline. “When we were flying in…I [was like], I feel like we’re about to go to reshoots [laughs]…like oh no we’re not finished again. But it’s really, really special.”

Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Netflix

Starkey made a call to action for viewers to support communities hit by Hurricane Helene, such as where he is from in Western North Carolina.

“It means the world to be here,” Starkey told us. “This is like home to us. North Carolina is home to me, so we are out here supporting the show and presenting this thing that we love so much but there’s also a ton of people still in the Carolinas and Western NC and are still recovering and need relief aid from this terrible hurricane. So this is amazing and we love being here but we need to keep talking about it, if you can give, give especially [to] local organizations giving aid to these communities.”

On stage before the premiere, creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke said that they would be giving back to the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene with a donation.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.