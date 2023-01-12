J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan are bringing audiences into the world of 1970s crime with the teaser trailer for the upcoming Max drama series, Duster.

The series stars Josh Holloway as a getaway driver whose life gets even more high-stakes once the feds come into the picture.

According to the logline, “Set in the 1970s Southwest, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.”

Who else is set to star in ‘Duster’?

The series also stars Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Abrams and Morgan serve as writers for the first two episodes, which are directed by executive producer Steph Green. Morgan also serves as showrunner and executive producer via TinkerToy Productions. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce via Abrams’ Bad Robot.

Other projects from LaToya Morgan

Morgan has had a huge influence on our modern popular culture, having written for The Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, Parenthood, Shameless and TURN: Washington’s Spies. She’s also served as a consulting producer for several of these series. While this isn’t her first rodeo as a producer or writer, this marks a new level in her career as a Hollywood creative.

When is ‘Duster’ set to premiere?

Duster premieres May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Max.

Check out the teaser trailer and photos below: