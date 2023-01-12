Lance Gross is back as the titular character in the trailer for the BET+ original film, Dutch III.

The third in the Dutch film franchise, Dutch III picks up where the last film left off, with Dutch living in Italy while the heat cools down from his last brush with the law. According to the official synopsis, “After faking his death and laying low in Italy, Dutch pulls his old crew back together for one last job–steal back a priceless diamond from a mob boss, settle old scores, and make it out clean before the feds or his enemies catch up.”

That last job appears to be getting a valuable red diamond back, and hopefully, his freedom. But Dutch and his team will have to infiltrate one of the most ruthless crime bosses overseas and try to stay alive in the process.

Who else stars in ‘Dutch III’?

The film also stars Rocsi Diaz, Markice Moore, Denny Mendez, Tyrin Turner, Jeremy Meeks (aka “Prison Bae”) and Natasha Mark.

Based on the crime novel Dutch by Teri Woods, Dutch III is directed by Salvatore Sclafani, who also serves as co-screenwriter with Manny Halley. Halley also serves as producer, executive producer and composer. Rodney Turner II, Manny “World” Halley Jr. and Yolanda Halley also produce with Jason Harvey also executive producing. Woods co-produces.

When does ‘Dutch III’ premiere?

The film premieres on the streamer on July 31.