Dwayne Johnson is starring in a role he knows intimately–being a superstar in the ring–in the upcoming A24 film The Smashing Machine–Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed.

The biopic, which shares the name of the 2003 HBO documentary about MMA champion Mark Kerr, stars Johnson as Kerr, whose life struggles lead to personal reclamation. According to A24, “[Kerr] struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in th year 2000.” Benny Safdie will write and direct.

Kerr’s stats include being a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, a winner of the World Vale Tudo Championship tournament and a PRIDE FC Heavyweight champion. He’s also been a NCAA National Wrestling Champion in 1992, National Freestyle Champion in 1994 and a four-time ADCC World Submission Champion.

The film is produced by A24 as well as Johnson and Dany Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions. Safdie will also executive produce via Out for the Count. Eli Bush and David Kopland also executive produce.

A24’s Noah Sacco said in a statement, “Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”