Dwayne Johnson has turned into Mark Kerr in the new first-look image from The Smashing Machine, written and directed by Benny Safdie.

A24 released a first look image on Tuesday.

First look at Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV — A24 (@A24) May 21, 2024

According to Shadow and Act’s report in 2023, the film is a biopic about Kerr, a MMA champion who, according to A24’s logline, “struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.” According to Variety, the film also stars Emily Blunt as Kerrs’s wife, Dawn Staples.

Kerr is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. He has also won the World Vale Tudo Championship tournament, the NCAA National Wrestling Championship, National Freestyle Championship, the ADCC World Submission Championship and the PRIDE FC Heavyweight Championship.

Safdie executive produces through Out for the Count. Eli Bush and David Kopland also executive produce. A24 produces with Johnson and Dany Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions.