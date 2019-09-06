The Saturday Night Live crowd provided some laughter during the episode over the weekend when they collectively responded with a curse word as they were prompted by Ego Nwodim.

The memorable moment happened during the Weekend Update when Nwodim took shots at the White House Correspondents Association for canceling comedian Amber Ruffin’s performance at the event. As Nwodim joked about what she would have said at the event if she took Ruffin’s spot, she performed a call-and-response with the crowd, per People.

Speaking to the audience, Nwodim said “These men ain’t what?”

The crowd of course understood the assignment.

“S**t,” they said together in response to the SNL star.

this SNL Weekend Update bit did NOT go as planned lol



Ego Nwodim: 'Cause these men ain't what???



Audience: Shit!!!



[everyone on stage gasps]



Ego: We're gonna get fired for that! Lorne will be mad at y'all! pic.twitter.com/TnmZcwwCpu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 6, 2025

What was the reaction to the hilarious moment between Ego Nwodim and the ‘SNL’ crowd?

Nwodim appeared to be shocked when the crowd actually responded to her prompt, but she still continued to have fun with the fans.

“You finna get fined for that,” the actress told the crowd.

Meanwhile, Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che also laughed with the crowd. Nwodim then joked about the response they may hear from SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

“Lorne will be mad at y’all,” she said.

While the cast joked about the incident, they’re also waiting to see if the FCC will take actions against NBC since the curse word was heard online as the show was streaming. However, the word was censored on NBC due to the five-second delay, Deadline reported.

SNL has also decided to censor the clips posted to the show’s social media pages. However, fans are begging for SNL to post the uncensored clip.

“How dare you censor it. That was one of the best moments of the season,” one person said on social media, per People.

Another person said, “I’ve never seen Michael Che laugh this hard during an Update before!!! We 100% need more of Ms. Eggy!”