Blair Underwood and Carrie Preston try to crack the case of a tennis star’s death in an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Elsbeth.

The episode, “Ball Girl,” follows Elsbeth as she tries to solve a tennis champion’s mysterious death. In the clip below, Underwood guest stars and plays Cliff McGrath, the father and coach of his son, a rising tennis star. Cliff isn’t above Elsbeth’s suspicions, though, and as you’ll see, she slightly grills him about why he thinks the Russians are somehow involved. She thinks it’s much less complicated than that.

The series stars Preston as the title character, a unique attorney who solves crimes in her own way in New York City. The series also stars Wendell Pierce, Gloria Reuben, Carra Patterson, Fredric Lehne, Danny McCarthy and Ajay Naidu.

The upcoming episode of Elsbeth airs April 18 at 10/9c on CBS.

Watch the preview below: