David Alan Grier is a funeral home owner who needs Elsbeth Tascioni’s help in the upcoming episode of Elsbeth.

In the episode, “Four Body Problem,” Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) “visits the historic and elite funeral home owned by Arthur Greene Jr. (David Alan Grier) when his conspiracy-minded nephew goes missing,” according to the logline. “Meanwhile, Elsbeth continues to adjust to Kaya’s [Carra Patterson] new role and works the case with a chatty new hire, Officer Chandler (Ethan Slater).”

In the exclusive clip below, Grier’s character is trying to figure out if he should let Elsbeth look inside one of his show coffins. He later implores Elsbeth to try the coffin out herself.

Elsbeth follows The Good Wife and The Good Fight character, whose unconventional, but eagle-eyed detective work as a consent decree attorney helps the NYPD catch the most cunning and slippery of murderers. T

The series also stars Wendell Pierce, Daniel K. Isaac, Molly Price, Micaela Diamond, and Ben Levi Ross.

Elsbeth airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Watch the preview below: