CBS has announced nine series that have earned season renewals.

Tracker, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Hollywood Squares, Elsbeth, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney have all been renewed for the 2025-2026 season. Ghosts has also been renewed for two more seasons.

These series join Matlock, Sheriff Country, Boston Blue (working title of Blue Bloods spinoff) and The Road, which have already been renewed and/or ordered for the 2025-2026 season. FBI has also been previously renewed through 2027.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said that the network hopes to continue to give viewers the type of drama and humor they expect from CBS programming.

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” she said. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

Some of CBS’ other popular series have yet to be renewed, though, several of which star major Black actors. The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, The Neighborhood, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, Poppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore and Watson, starring Morris Chestnut, are all waiting in the wings to hear back about their fates.

The two shows that might be okay in the long run are The Neighborhood and The Equalizer. The Neighborhood has two spinoffs coming, and The Equalizer also has a spinoff coming. The new spinoff will be in a backdoor pilot episode involving two new characters who are close to Latifah’s Robyn McCall. Joseph C. Wilson will write the episode and executive produce the spinoff.