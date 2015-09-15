Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of Elsbeth on CBS, featuring guest star Keegan-Michael Key.

In the episode, “Something Blue,” Elsbeth “suspects foul play after a posh country club wedding meticulously planned by an esteemed, but shady, financial advisor, Ashton Hayes (Key), ends in the golf cart death of the hapless groom.”

Key is among a bevy of guest stars who have appeared in or are set to appear in the first season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight universe series, including Stephen Moyer, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Retta, Linda Lavin and Blair Underwood.

Here’s the series’ official description:

ELSBETH stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

The new episode airs this Thursday at 10 p.m. on CBS and will be available for streaming and on-demand on Paramount+.

Watch the preview below: