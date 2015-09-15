One of the most critically-acclaimed broadcast network series of the moment, CBS’ Elsbeth, has been renewed for a second season.

“Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars”.

The show, which is in The Good Fight and The Good Wife universe, sees Preston reprise her role as Elsbeth Tascioni, “an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.”

Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish and Bryan Goluboff serve as executive producers. The show is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Elsbeth airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on CBS and can be streamed live and on-demand via Paramount+.