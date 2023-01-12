The Elsbeth cast is about to lose one of their main characters.

Carra Patterson, who plays NYPD Officer Kaya Blanke, is leaving the main cast of Elsbeth and will take on a guest-starring role “indefinitely,” according to Deadline.

Patterson’s character, who has been a regular since the first season, has now been given a new storyline in response to Patterson stepping back from the show. As revealed in the May 1 episode “I’ve Got a Little List,” Kaya reveals that she has been promoted to the NYPD’s undercover unit. Kaya’s last Season 2 appearance will be during the finale, when viewers will see Kaya wrap up her time as an officer before becoming an undercover detective. Kaya will return in Season 3, but because Patterson will only be a guest star going forward, Kaya’s time on the show will be sporadic.

Carra Patterson opens up about the decision

Patterson talked about her decision to step back in a statement given to Deadline.

“My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same,” she said. “But we will see Kaya again — fans will find out what she’s been up to in her new role as ‘Detective’ next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie [Preston] and Wendell [Pierce].”

“I am beyond grateful to the cast, crew, and producers, and of course, the fans, for all the love and support,” she continued.

Kaya is not gone for good and will just appear in a reduced capacity

Elsbeth executive producer Jonathan Tolins also gave Deadline his view on Patterson and her character’s next journey.

“Kaya just turned out to be this wonderful partner for Elsbeth, and that relationship was one that we all love so much, and we love Carra,” said Tolins. “We’re so excited that the character got her promotion and achieved that dream. She’s not leaving the world of the show. She’s just not going to be with us every day. I don’t want to make too much of the change.”