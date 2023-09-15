A24 has dropped the trailer for the upcoming film Eternity, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner.

Set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the film is directed by David Freyne. Along with Teller, Turner and Olsen, other key cast members include John Early, Olga Merediz and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Tim White and Trevor White are producers of the film, which is based on a script co-written by Freyne and Pat Cunnane.

Here’s the official description: In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Miles Teller) and her first love (Callum Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive.

“It’s real fun,” Olsen said while discussing Eternity with Extra in early 2025, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. “It’s a callback to the Billy Wilder films. I think it’s gonna be a special romantic comedy that we’re all really proud of. I’m excited for it to come out this year.”

In the trailer for the movie, Olsen is seen having a discussion with both of her former lovers, explaining the big decision that she has to make within a week.

When does ‘Eternity’ hit theaters?

The A24 film is set to premiere in theaters sometime in November following its TIFF premiere.