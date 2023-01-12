Da’Vine Joy Randolph is signing on to star in the upcoming A24 romantic comedy Eternity, opposite Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner.

The film’s plot is mostly secret, but the outlet did report that the film is billed as a romantic comedy following people who have to decide who they want to spend eternity with. Designated Survivor writer/creator Patrick Cunnane wrote the screenplay, which became part of the 2022 Black List.

Randolph has many big titles on her resume, including Dolemite Is My Name, Rustin and The Holdovers, the latter of which won her several awards during the 2023-2024 award season. Randolph talked about the impact she wants to have in her career with Shadow and Act in 2023.

“In doing this whole acting thing, it’s a mixed bag. You try to make good decisions of what projects to do, what projects not to do. But at the end of the day, who knows, right?” she said. “Who knows what’s gonna happen, but when you have moments where everything just aligns, and when something that you worked hard on is even seen, let alone received well and loved, it’s really overwhelming and it’s a beautiful moment and has been a beautiful moment for me where it was a reminder [to] keep going, you’re on track, you’re doing good.”

Her mission, she continued, is to show up in “spaces where we’re not seen,” adding, “I want to go there and be consistent, hopefully, with the quality of my work while being in these [different] worlds.”

Randolph’s other upcoming projects include a musical based on Pharrell Williams’ life. The film is also set to star Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Tyree Henry. The film will be directed by Michel Gondry.