Euphoria is continuing to fill out its cast for Season 3, adding Emmy-nominated When They See Us and This Is Us alum Asante Blackk.

In a major recurring role, he’ll play Kidd, described as “a runner for a ruthless kingpin played by new series regular Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje,” Deadline reports.

Original stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow are returning as series regulars, with Colman Domingo returning as a guest star.

New series regulars as Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace, with new guest stars including Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert and Anna Van Patten.

Most much is known about the Season 3 plot, other than there will be a time jump.

Black was nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Primetime Emmy in 2019 for his work in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series, When They See Us.