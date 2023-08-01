Euphoria is days into production on Season 3 and details have now come out about the cast who’s officially returning, new stars that are added for the season, characters bumped up to series regular, and those who are MIA.

As HBO confirmed, original cast members Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow are returning as series regulars. Colman Domingo, who guest starred in the first two seasons, is back to guest star in this season as well.

Cast members from previous seasons that weren’t listed to return include Nika King, Dominic Fike and Austin Abrams, though Fike’s return was later confirmed by Variety and he apparently shot some scenes this week and will be back in some capacity.

Barbie Ferriera had already confirmed that she would not be returning for the new season, and is not listed to return. Storm Reid also revealed her exit, due to scheduling conflicts, earlier this year Javon “Wanna” Walton, whose character seemingly died in the Season 2 finale, is not set to return. Algee Smith, who was a series regular in Season 1 and guest-starred in Season 2, is also not slated to return.

Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry, who recurred in Season 2, have been upped to series regular. New series regulars for the season include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace, with Rosalía, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Marshawn Lynch, and Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert and Anna Van Patten in guest star roles.

This reunites Hardison with Zendaya after they played father and daughter on Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover.

“I was over the moon when I heard the news that I booked it. It’s amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover and we’ve stayed close, so this is truly special,” Hardison said in a statement. “Sam, Ashley, the entire cast and crew have all been great to work with and we’re all very happy to be shooting it here in LA, especially after the travesty that thousands here just experienced. Our hearts go out to everyone affected and here’s to hoping more productions follow suit and come back to Los Angeles to shoot,” he added.

The series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson. The show has been nominated for nearly 30 Emmys, including two wins for Zendaya and one for Colman Domingo.