Storm Reid is addressing her exit from Euphoria Season 3.

Deadline reports that Reid, who played Rue’s (Zendaya) sister Gia, will not be a part of the long-beleaguered third season that’s faced production issues between creator Sam Levinson and HBO brass. Reid said she’s not coming back for Season 3 because of scheduling conflicts, as well as things going on surrounding her graduation from USC. According to Deadline, she told TMZ she’s “excited” to see what happens in the upcoming season.

“I’m so excited to watch it, I can’t wait,” she said. “…Just being with the whole crew and cast has been such an amazing experience, and I’m forever indebted to the show. I’ll miss them. I’ll miss hanging out with them but it’s going to be a good reason and I can’t wait to watch.”

She added that she knows it’s been a long time in between seasons and that she’s ready to see “what they pull together because it’s been such a long time and we all want to watch.”

“Euphoria is always going to be a cultural phenomenon whether you like it or not. People want to tune in,” she said. “People want to see what’s going to happen with Rue, so I will be there.”

As for her scheduling issues, Reid said that her production company A Seed & Wings has several projects in the works. Her own working schedule also didn’t align with HBO’s. Addressing the scheduling conflicts, Reid said, “Schedules just can’t align sometimes.”

She did add that she’d miss working with Zendaya, saying that the memories she made with her “are always going to be near and dear to my heart.”

Reid initially revealed the news of her not returning to Euphoria at the Academy’s 2024 Governors Awards red carpet in November. She said at the time, “I’m very excited for Season 3. Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO. Euphoria’s a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon…I can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store.”