Euphoria Season 3 is finally in production.

HBO dropped an image on social media on Wednesday to confirm, stating, “#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” along with a new photo of Zendaya as Rue.

While Storm Reid is not returning for Season 3 due to scheduling conflicts, last June it was stated that the same core cast would return. This is expected to include Hunter Schaefer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo, but not limited to these actors.

Original series star Barbie Ferreira is not returning. Angus Cloud, who starred in the series since its inception, died in 2023.

The show is expected to return in 2026.