The resurgence of Everest on Netflix has reminded the collective of the devastating events that inspired the 2015 movie. It’s an intense retelling that tugs at the heartstrings due to the loss of human life. Although many viewers may remember the star-studded cast (with the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Keira Knightley), the movie has been cherished due to how the story was tenderly depicted. Everest makes it obvious that mountain climbing is no joke or easy feat, although it is a riveting experience. It can lead to tragedies, just like the one that took place on the famous mountain in 1996.

The 1996 Mount Everest Disaster Left Only a Handful of Survivors

Mount Everest has attracted thousands of adventure seekers over the years, but unfortunately, not all of them make it back home. Everest is based on the story of two expedition groups in 1996 who set out to climb the mountain. Together, the groups had a total of 12 people. Despite their best efforts to realize their dreams of climbing Everest, a blizzard complicated matters, leaving the eager adventurers to struggle through difficult conditions, includng hypoxia, altitude sickness and high-altitude pulmonary edema.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, Everest (2015) depicts the 1996 disaster, which claimed the lives of eight climbers caught in a deadly storm. The story follows several climbers, including guide Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) and client Doug Hansen (John Hawkes), who were part of an ill-fated expedition. The disaster shocked people across the globe and raised serious questions about the ethics of commercial expeditions to the world’s highest peak.

The Mount Everest True Story vs. ‘Everest’

The movie is not an exact account of the real events, but it was based on real-life accounts of the harrowing incident. Given that many survivors wrote memoirs, some of the details of the movie are taken from their accounts. “Into Thin Air” by Jon Krakauer (Michael Kelly) and Beck Weathers’ (Josh Brolin) “Left For Dead: My Journey Home From Everest.” Kormákur’s work remains largely faithful to the events of the disaster, but as with any film adaptation, certain liberties are taken.

For dramatic effect, some characters are condensed and the timeline is streamlined. The movie shows climbers struggling against the elements, but it doesn’t fully capture the complex aftermath of the storm, which involved both physical and emotional trauma for survivors. Mostly, Everest focuses on the disaster itself. While the film emphasizes the heroism of the climbers involved, it is worth noting that some aspects are exaggerated for cinematic effect. For example, two climbers Andy Harris (Martin Henderson) and Doug Hansen technically had mysterious deaths. Their bodies were never found but in the movie, Harris passes from hypothermia and Hansen falls off the side of a cliff.

Does Rob Die on Mount Everest?

Rob Hall, the founder of Adventure Consultants, is a main character and real person who passed during the 1996 disaster. In real life, Hall made a heartbreaking decision to stay behind and assist his clients, ultimately sacrificing his life. In his final moments, he spoke with his wife on the phone, promising to return, but he did not survive. His wife was pregnant at the time, which adds to the heartbreaking circumstances.

Rob Hall’s daughter, Sarah Arnold-Hall was not involved in the incident but has formed a unique relationship with Everest. Despite never getting to meet her father and the site being a potential place of pain, she has surprisingly developed a positive association with it. At just 10 years old she trekked to the mountains base camp. Over the years, she has spoken out about her late father’s legacy and heroism as motivating for her.

Did Beck Weathers Die?

In the film, Beck Weathers (Josh Brolin) is shown as a survivor who defied the odds. In reality, Weathers was left for dead after becoming severely disoriented. Miraculously, he regained consciousness, staggered down the mountain and survived despite losing his fingers and nose to frostbite. His survival is one of the most extraordinary aspects of the disaster. Surviving the tragedy after a hypothermic coma has inspired him to become a motivational speaker.

How Many People Died on Everest in 1996?

Andreas Gäbler/Unsplash

In the 1996 disaster, eight climbers lost their lives. The incident occurred during the spring, when a violent snowstorm struck near the summit of Everest. The climbers, many of whom were part of commercial expeditions, became trapped in the storm and faced severe challenges in descending. Several of those who died were climbers guided by Rob Hall’s Adventure Consultants company, including Doug Hansen and Yasuko Namba. The tragedy, which was later recounted in books, remains a sobering reminder of the risks of summiting the world’s highest peak. Everest captures the intensity of the 1996 disaster, but the real story is one of both great loss and remarkable human endurance. While the movie takes some dramatic liberties, it does honor the memory of those who died. It also highlights the courage shown by those who survived.

How Hard Is It To Climb Everest?

The 1996 Mount Everest disaster is one of the deadliest and most infamous events in the history of mountaineering, bringing worldwide attention to the dangers of high-altitude climbs. Climbing Everest is incredibly challenging and dangerous. The combination of extreme altitude, unpredictable weather and technical difficulty makes it one of the most perilous climbs in the world. It takes about a week to even prepare and trekking to the base camp can take anywhere from 12-14 days. Then climbers have to endure weeks of acclimatization, which is embarking on excursions to adjust to the thin air. After that, climbers have to establish camps that serve as rest zones during the ascent, which usually lasts two to three weeks. Finally, climbers embark on the final ascent which can take around 12 hours. So, in total it can take seven to nine weeks to conquer Everest.

At 29,032 feet (or 8,849 meters), Everest’s summit lies in the “death zone”— above 26,000 feet (8,000 meters). This is where the human body begins to break down due to a lack of oxygen. Climbers need supplemental oxygen to survive above 8,000 meters. The weather on Everest is harsh and can change rapidly, with extreme cold, high winds and blizzards that can trap climbers in dangerous conditions. The climb requires both physical strength and mental resilience. It’s not just about the technical climbing skills but also the ability to endure weeks of trekking, acclimatization and the risk of altitude sickness, frostbite and exhaustion.

How Many People Summit Everest Each Year?

The number of people summiting Everest has increased significantly over the years. This is due to improved technology, better weather forecasting and a growing number of commercial expeditions. In the past decade, the number of climbers summiting Everest has ranged between 400 and 700 per year. The highest recorded number of summits in a single season was in 2019, with over 800 climbers reaching the peak. While the popularity of Everest has made it more accessible, this increase in climbers has also led to concerns about overcrowding, environmental degradation and safety issues on the mountain. At least 310 people have died on Everest and the number grows each year despite safety developments.

How Much Does It Cost To Climb Mt Everest?

On top of the physical and mental toll, climbing Mt. Everest is not an inexpensive thing to do. Most expeditions to Everest take 6-8 weeks which means climbers need money to fund their journey for that long. With the majority of time spent acclimatizing to the altitude, this time spent climbing can be elongated too. The cost of a guided expedition can range from $30,000 to over $100,000. This total price depends on the level of service and the equipment provided. Given the danger at hand, of course, climbers may want to splurge on their adventure to ensure a smooth trek.

Despite the steep price, climbing Everest remains a monumental and incredibly risky challenge. However, the difficulties of the climb, from the harsh conditions to the physical strain, are ever-present. The true cost of summiting Everest goes beyond just financial or physical tolls. It’s a journey that demands both skill and extreme resilience.