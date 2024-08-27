Films based on true stories have often allowed fans a glimpse into historical events. Even some of the first movies ever recorded have highlighted real-life stories. The earliest surviving movie, known in cinema as The Roundhay Garden Scene was recorded in 1888 and captures the family of artist Louis Le Prince walking together in a garden. The three-second silent clip set the tone for such actual events to be depicted on camera, both in documentaries and biopics.

Any genre of film can illustrate true events, even horror. The Conjuring (2013), follows one of the most severe cases documented by demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. The flick has become a cult classic of sorts, spawning several different spin-off films, making it one of the most successful scary movie franchises to date. For theater lovers who enjoy movies based on true stories, here are a few to check out.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

This piece is based on the 1853 memoir of the same name by Solomon Northup, who is portrayed by Chiwetel Ejiofor in 12 Years a Slave. This harrowing tale follows the real life of Northup, a once-free Black man from New York who is abducted by white men and sold into the Southern slave trade. Northup fights to survive over the next 12 years as he relentlessly plots his freedom.

This Steve McQueen-directed film was an instant success for its eerily accurate portrayal of slavery within the United States. 12 Years a Slave racked up three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress, which went to Lupita Nyong’o. She portrayed the iconic role of Patsey, a slave who is violently abused regularly by her owner and his wife on the plantation where she is housed alongside Northup. In the book, Patesy’s fate is largely unknown and after the film’s release, researchers have spent countless hours trying to complete her story, thanks to Nyong’o’s outstanding depiction of her.

Selma (2014)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Although Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been depicted in several films, Selma is unique, as it focuses on the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Dr. King Jr., portrayed by David Oyelowo, led these demonstrations, highlighting his immense leadership role against the face of racism and violence. Known for his calm demeanor and peaceful protests, Dr. King Jr. did not allow the many attacks to sway him from fighting for African-American’s right to vote. These marches helped secure the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Selma won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for John Legend and Common’s “Glory.” The record also won a Golden Globe for this same category. Oyelowo also took home the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

IMDb: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

One of Will Smith’s most notable films, The Pursuit of Happyness tells the story of struggling salesman Chris Gardner (Smith), who is left as a single father when his wife walks out on him and their son (Jaden Smith). While trying to advance in his career, he becomes jealous, living in bathrooms and shelters with his son. Despite the many challenges, Gardner fights desperately to improve his circumstances and give his son the best life possible. His efforts eventually paid off in a heartwarming conclusion that earned Smith an Academy Award for Best Actor. The film also won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

Ray (2004)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Ray is the critically acclaimed biographical film about the life and career of the legendary blues singer Ray Charles. The film begins with Charles’ life in poverty as a blind child. From a young age, his love for music runs deep and fans get to witness him overcome struggles with addiction and even racism to become one of the most adored singers of all time.

The real-life musician assisted Jamie Foxx with bringing his story to the big screen with Taylor Hackford serving as director. Foxx’s portrayal of Charles helped him earn an Academy Award for Best Actor. Additionally, Foxx won a Golden Globe Award for the same category.

The Butler (2013)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

The Butler is another touching historical film that touches on the life of Eugene Allen, who is depicted in the film as Cecil Gaines (Forest Whitaker). Allen was a Black man who worked as a butler in the White House for over 30 years. Throughout his career, he attained the prestigious title of Maître d’hôtel, in 1981 while serving president Ronald Reagan. Reagan asked Allen and his wife Helene to a state dinner, making him the first White House butler to have a seat at the event.

The film explores his home life and his struggle to navigate an evolving political landscape during his tenure. Whitaker earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, while David Oyelowo, who portrayed his son Louis, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Hidden Figures (2016)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

This feel-good tale follows the true story of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), three African American women mathematicians who were known as “human computers” and helped further NASA’s space program in the 1960s. Despite their brilliance, the women faced racism and sexism.

This Theodore Melfi-directed biographical drama is based on the non-fiction book written by Margot Lee Shetterly. The film received three Academy Awards nominations, including in the Best Picture category. This classic took home three NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture (Henson), Outstanding Motion Picture, and Outstanding Song – Traditional for Kim Burrell and Pharrell Wiliams’ song, I See a Victory.

The Banker (2020)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

The Banker takes viewers into the true story of the first African-American bankers in the United States, Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson) and Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie). Together, the pair worked to help Black people get approved for loans in the 1960s when discrimination often prevented homeownership and financial freedom for people of color. The duo pulls off their plan by convincing a white man to serve as the face of their rising real estate company. However, when their scheme is uncovered, all three men will face severe consequences, with Morris and Garrett being punished the harshest.

While the story was much needed, controversy with one of the film’s producers overshadowed much of its glory. Bernard Garrett’s real-life son Bernie Jr. was accused of sexually assaulting his half-sisters in the early 1970s, which caused The Banker’s AFI Fest premiere to be canceled. This also delayed its limited theatrical release and streaming premiere, though both eventually happened. This George Nolfi-directed flick still managed to win the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture.