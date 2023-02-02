Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+said in a statement, “Robert and Michelle King created a unique and deeply entertaining way of exploring the intersection of religion and science. We thank Robert, Michelle and the immensely talented cast and crew of EVIL and are incredibly proud of their collective work on the series. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these characters, in what is sure to be a nail-biting, wild ride of a final season.”

David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, added, “It’s hard to underscore the ability of Robert and Michelle King to cleverly craft thought-provoking stories that push creative boundaries time and time again, and EVIL is no exception. We’re proud to call them partners, and want to thank them both, Liz Glotzer, the entire cast and the crew for bringing these complex characters to life year after year as we celebrate this final season of EVIL.”

Evil co-creators, showrunners and executive producers Robert and Michelle King said, “We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end EVIL in the world in style. We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast EVIL. See you in May.”

The series is described as ” a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.” Alongside Colter and Herbers, the series also stars Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

King Size Productions and CBS Studios produce the series. Executive producers include Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Sam Hoffman.