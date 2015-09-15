André Holland is Black Panther Party leader Huey Newton in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s The Big Cigar.

The series, also starring Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie and Glynn Turman, debuts May 17 with its first two episodes.

Here’s the official description:

Based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman (Argo), who also serves as executive producer, The Big Cigar tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

Janine Sherman Barrois is the series’ showrunner. The series is from Warner Bros. Television, where Sherman Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions banner have an overall deal. Sherman Barrois and Jim Hecht (who penned the first episode) executive produce alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector through their production company, Epic.

Watch the trailer below. After the two-episode premiere, new episodes will air weekly on Fridays through June 14.