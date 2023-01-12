Walton Goggins is ready for fans to learn more about the backstory of The Ghoul, aka Cooper Howard, in Prime Video’s new series, Fallout.

Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum talked with Goggins, who said that even though he’s seen his son play the video game series, he decided to not learn more about the game in order to come into the story fresh.

“Once I got the invitation to come a play with these guys, it was a conscious decision on my behalf not to play the game and go down the rabbit hole of all the different chat rooms…and conversations online,” he said. “I didn’t want any of that in my head. I just wanted to come at it from truth and honesty and what was on the page. That’s what I know, that’s what I know how to do and I’m glad I didn’t [play the game].”

The I’m a Virgo and Invincible star talked about how excited he was to get into the world of Fallout looked like before the nuclear war that transformed Los Angeles into a wasteland.

“Anyone that invests in this visual experience, in this story, it would be a different experience if you only lived in the post-apocalyptic world without exploring the world that existed before so you can see this is what we lost,” he said. “This is what we had and this is what was squandered. To be the bridge between those two experiences was something I was very excited about and I loved that world…and I hope the audience does as well because it’s infinitely interesting and is a nice counterbalance to the bleak landscape that is the wasteland.”

Also starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Leslie Uggams, Zach Cherry, Frances Turner, Moises Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Dave Register and Rodrigo Luzzi, Fallout is now streaming on Prime Video.