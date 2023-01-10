OWN’s newest reality series, Family Empire: Houston, spotlights Black real estate, luxury and generational wealth.

And, of course, it takes place in one of the Black meccas of the United States: Houston. The Carlos King-produced series follows the lives of the multigenerational Braden family. Their work in real estate began with their grandparents decades ago, and the granddaughters have taken over and expanded the empire beyond the grandparents’ wildest dreams. While real estate is the central point, the inner workings of the family also take center stage.

Working with family isn’t always easy, as showcased in the series. Merging in-laws makes it even more difficult, especially when marital drama comes into play. But the Braden women are committed to ensuring the family business thrives. As the episodes air, viewers get a front-seat educational course on how real estate can add wealth on a generational level that no other industry can.

“Generational wealth is definitely something that is big in our family. And one thing that I will say is real estate is a perfect way to build generational wealth,” JaQuita Montgomery-Martin told Blavity’s Shadow and Act during a chat before the Season 1 premiere. JaQuita, the younger sister of Jermeshia and Nicole’s cousin, is trained as a pharmacist but now works for the Braden Real Estate Group.

“That’s what our grandparents have instilled in us and showed us how to do and to continue. We definitely want to make sure that we’re creating a lasting impact on our future generations to come,” she added. “And the main way that we’re doing it is through real estate. So we’re trying to get as many people on board informing the community about real estate, because that is the easiest and best way to build generational wealth.”

If you look at any social media platform, your algorithm likely includes new homes. Texas remains an ideal state to live in for most people due to the quality of life at an affordable cost. Nicole Braden Handy, the face of the Braden Real Estate Group, said there’s a reason everything’s bigger in Texas.

“We have an array of homes, and you get a lot of bang for your buck, and a home here when you look at the size of the home for the price compared to most other cities, it’s more here,” Handy explained.

“Houston is one of those cities that allow you to start to bring in opportunities to look for ways to build that generational wealth through legacy. We have so many clients that started out here just with purchasing their primary residence, and now they’re purchasing investment properties.”

If wealth and family drama aren’t enough to keep you tuned in to Family Empire: Houston, the family’s matriarch is the icing on the cake. Their beloved grandmother, Oscarene Braden, emerges as the show’s star. She passed down her knowledge to the ladies, even paying for their real estate education. Jermeshia Goudeau said having their grandmother’s involvement in the series is the best part of the experience and solidifies the foundation of family love and unity.

“We were surprised [that our grandmother agreed to participate]. In the pitching meetings, producers asked if we thought our grandmother would want to be part of it. And we were scared to ask,” Goudeau said. As Nicole’s right hand and co-founder, broker Jermeshia balances the weight of the family business with the complexities of her personal life. But she smiles while doing it all.

“She has been a superstar,” she gushed about her grandmother. “She has taken it with so much grace and she’s been so open. Granny does not understand reality TV. So with that comes a sense of authenticity of her presence and just being a part of this process. She’s just sharing her story with cameras, and it has been so healing for me. It’s been a great experience. Even if the show ends up like some of the most dramatic shows on the network, I was able to film this show, and it is recorded in history with my grandmother.”

Family Empire: Houston airs every Friday on OWN.