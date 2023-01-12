CBS has wielded the axe on two FBI spinoffs.

According to Deadline, CBS is choosing not to renew FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. Both series lasted for several seasons—FBI: Most Wanted ran for 6 seasons, while FBI: International ran for 4. The main series, FBI, is currently in its seventh season and is in its first year of a three-year renewal.

Why are these two series being canceled while the original FBI series gets the green light to continue? According to the report, it comes down to financial concerns. CBS had already put pressure on FBI and FBI: Most Wanted by reducing the main cast’s minimum guarantees by two episodes. Deadline wrote in 2024 that this move typically signals a renewal “with a flat or reduced license fee.” However, while FBI was renewed, the spinoffs have been cut. It is also important to note that the FBI shows are co-productions with NBCU’s Universal Television.

Additionally, CBS has many spinoffs in its lineup and needs to make room for new dramas. That being said, CBS is still moving forward with a planted FBI spinoff, FBI: CIA. Even as CBS cuts down on spinoffs, the network still sees them as a dependable strategy for financial and ratings success. Deadline states “based on the talent that gets attached, ” FBI: CIA would get a “straight-to-series order.” Right now, it is unknown whether Universal Television, as well as producer Wolf Entertainment, would shop the series to other networks.

Executive produced by Dick Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted starred Dylan McDermott, Edwin Hodge, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Alexa Davalos, Julian McMahon, Shantel VanSanten, Kellan Lutz, YaYa Gosselin, and Miguel Gomez. Also executive produced by Wolf, FBI: International starred Jesse Lee Soffer, Vinessa Vidotto, Carter Redwood, Heida Reed, Luke Kleintank, and Christiane Paul.