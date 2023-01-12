An afterparty to celebrate Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 Atlanta fight becomes the hotbed for the biggest heist in Atlanta history in the trailer for Peacock’s Fight Night.

The series, coming to the streamer Sept. 5, stars Kevin Hart as Chicken Man, a small-time criminal who wants to host a party to celebrate the iconic event. But it leads to much more than that. Accord to the official synopsis:

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” When a hustler named Chicken Man (Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson, one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.

The series also stars Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, with Chloe Bailey, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Dexter Darden, Lori Harvey and Sinqua Walls guest starring. Shaye Ogbonna serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer. Hart also executive produces with Will Packer Media’s Will Packer and Sabrina Wind, Hartbeat’s Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein, iHeartPodcasts’ Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman, Doghouse Pictures’ Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson, Erika L. Johnson, Mike Daniels and Craig Brewer, who also directs Episodes 1, 2, 7 and 8. Kenny Burns and Hartbeat’s Tiffany Brown also co-executive produce.

Watch the trailer and check out new images below:

