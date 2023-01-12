Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart are ready to recap the 2024 Olympics on Peacock’s upcoming 8-episode series Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

The series will have two to three episodes per week starting July 26, the same day as the Opening Ceremony in Paris. Throughout the Olympics, Hart and Thompson “will be one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics, covering a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, conversations and interviews,” according to the logline. Hart and Thompson also executive produce.

“We can’t wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games,” said Hart in a statement. “We’re going for gold, everybody!”

“Kev and I are super excited to be part of the Paris Olympics by recapping performances from some of the world’s best athletes,” added Thompson. ” Let’s go Team U.S.A.!”

Aside from Peacock, the series will also be available to NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC apps.

This isn’t the first time Thompson and Hart have teamed up. Last December, Hart and Thompson recapped the year on Peacock’s Back That Year Up special, and covered 2023’s hot topics in pop culture, sports and politics.