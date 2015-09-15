The first teaser trailer has been released for Disney’s Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as they return to the roles.

The duo reprises their roles of Tess and Anna Coleman as, the story picks up “years after they endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Who else stars in ‘Freakier Friday’?

The film, directed by Nisha Ganatra, is based on the book by Mary Rodgers. It also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon. Jordan E. Cooper is also a part of the cast.

Producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn and Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

When will ‘Freakier Friday’ land in theaters?

The film will be in theaters on Aug. 8. Watch the trailer below: