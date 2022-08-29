Friday Night Vibes will return to TBS on the first Friday of every month, beginning Jan. 5 at 8:00 pm ET/PT.
The monthly talk series returns with new hosts, entertainment journalist Nina Parker and comedian Kevin Fredericks (a.k.a. KevOnStage).
The new sesason will kick off with a double-feature of Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman and King Richard starring Will Smith. Parker and Fredricks will vibe with surprise guests and hold fun conversations about film, culture and everything in between.
According to official statement, the series will focus on a thoughtful selection of films from various genres with characters and stories that viewers love.
“One of the best parts about the movie-watching experience is to get with your friends to talk about your favorite actors, the best lines, the biggest action scenes, and more,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks. “With ‘Friday Night Vibes,’ we’re creating that experience with the brilliant and hilarious Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks whose wealth of pop culture and film knowledge, mixed with their amazing charisma and humor, will create a fun and lively watch along experience for film fans every month.”
Parker has had a lengthy career as a television host and correspondent. She was the host of Netflix’s Buy My House, an E! News correspondent and co-host of E! ‘s Nightly Pop.
She recently hosted the “Race in America” specials on Bravo, facilitating difficult conversations about racism, police brutality, white privilege, the Black Lives Matter Movement and voter suppression.
Fredericks (a.k.a. KevOnStage) is a multihyphenate entertainer, comedian and New York Times bestselling author. His production company, KevOnStage Studios, was one of the pioneers in COVID-friendly entertainment with its creation of the live-streamed comedy show, “Keep Your Distance.”
He has appeared on several television shows, such as the HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show.
Friday Night Vibes is produced for TBS by Kelchris and filmed at “The Gathering Spot” in the historic West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Steve Barry and Joe Braswell are named as executive producers.
Check out the promo for “Friday Night Vibes” below: