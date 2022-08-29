Friday Night Vibes will return to TBS on the first Friday of every month, beginning Jan. 5 at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

The monthly talk series returns with new hosts, entertainment journalist Nina Parker and comedian Kevin Fredericks (a.k.a. KevOnStage).

The new sesason will kick off with a double-feature of Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman and King Richard starring Will Smith. Parker and Fredricks will vibe with surprise guests and hold fun conversations about film, culture and everything in between.

According to official statement, the series will focus on a thoughtful selection of films from various genres with characters and stories that viewers love.

“One of the best parts about the movie-watching experience is to get with your friends to talk about your favorite actors, the best lines, the biggest action scenes, and more,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks. “With ‘Friday Night Vibes,’ we’re creating that experience with the brilliant and hilarious Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks whose wealth of pop culture and film knowledge, mixed with their amazing charisma and humor, will create a fun and lively watch along experience for film fans every month.”