Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive debut for the ensemble key art for G20, the upcoming action flick at Prime Video starring Viola Davis.

The film also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Antony Starr.

Here’s the official description:

When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

The film is directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Caitlin Parrish & Erica Weiss, as well as Logan Miller & Noah Miller. It is based on a story by both Millers. Producers are Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Lazar.

It drops April 10 on Prime Video.

Check out the ensemble key art below: