Viola Davis is not only the President of the United States, but she’s also kicking ass and taking names in the trailer for G20.

The film, which premieres on Prime Video, also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Antony Starr.

Photo: Prime Video

Here’s the official description:

When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

When does ‘G20’ starring Viola Davis premiere?

The film is directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Caitlin Parrish & Erica Weiss, as well as Logan Miller & Noah Miller. It is based on a story by both Millers. Producers are Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Lazar.

Watch the trailer below. The film drops April 10 on Prime Video.