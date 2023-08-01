CBS has renewed two of its shows, Ghosts and Fire Country, for new seasons.

This will be the fourth season for Ghosts and the third season for Fire Country.

“Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ghosts centers on “a couple that inherits a rundown mansion in upstate New York that they decide to convert into a bed & breakfast. After a near-death experience, McIver’s character is suddenly able to see ghosts that inhabit the house.”

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long also star.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, as Bode Donovan, “a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption.”

Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer also star.