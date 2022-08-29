Prime Video has announced the upcoming release of Giannis: The Marvelous Journey.

The documentary details NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rise from his childhood in Greece to the pinnacle of the basketball world. The documentary is set to premiere on Prime Video on Feb. 19.

Here’s the official description: The film is an intimate portrait of a global superstar and one of the NBA’s most dominating performers, a two-time league MVP who led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021. But his path began a world away from the spotlight, on the streets of Athens, where he was raised on the margins of society, alongside three brothers, by parents who’d immigrated from Nigeria in search of a better life. As the documentary recounts, one day in an internet café, young Giannis was captivated by images of NBA stars, and soon after picked up a basketball. From there unfolded an epic journey, at turns inspiring, heartbreaking, and triumphant, ultimately landing him in his adopted home of Milwaukee, where he emerged as “The Greek Freak,” a superstar who transcends conventional limits, transforming the game with his athleticism and versatility, all the while striving to use the memory of the loss he endured along the way to spearhead an impact far beyond the court.

The film features interviews with Giannis Antetokounmpo, his mother Veronica Antetokounmpo, brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex Antetokounmpo, as well as his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger. Basketball stars Jason Kidd, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Kenny Smith, Vin Baker and Ernie Johnson also appear. This project marks the first time the Antetokounmpo family provides firsthand accounts of their collective journey.

The film is a production of Improbable Media and Words + Pictures. Kristen Lappas directs and produces with Connor Schell and Hannah Beir. Aaron Cohen, Libby Geist, Nick Monroe and Giorgos Panou serve as executive producers.