Girls5eva is back for a comeback tour in its new season.

Netflix has released the first full Season 3 trailer for the former Peacock series, now at its new streaming home after Peacock canceled it after two seasons.

Starring Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell, the series follows a once-popular girl group from the ’90s who are trying to give stardom another chance. However, now they’re trying to balance stardom with caring for aging parents, having relationships with spouses, their children, and dealing with day jobs.

This season, the women are trying to make a comeback tour happen, but their plans are all over the place as they try to promote their album. Here’s more about the series, according to Netflix:

The members of the late ’90s girl-group Girls5eva–Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria–have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

Meredith Scardino serves as creative and executive producer with Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond.