Filming kicked off last month. Bryant’s longtime BFF was fired from the show after eight seasons. Fans are eager to see how Bryant fares without her buddy.

“You’re gonna get the same Gizelle. The same messiness, the same shadiness,” she said. “Do we miss our girl? Absolutely. Robyn is not only my friend on the show, but she’s also one of my best friends off the show. So, she is definitely missed. But I am excited…so far, so good.”