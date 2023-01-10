Production on The Real Housewives of Potomac for Season 9 has begun and OG Gizelle Bryant remains a champagne flute holder. Love her or hate her, one-half of the green-eyed bandits is objectively one of the show’s central figures. She dished on what to expect in the new season in a recent interview at Fox 5 DC.
How Gizelle fares without Robyn Dixon in 'RHOP' Season 9
Filming kicked off last month. Bryant’s longtime BFF was fired from the show after eight seasons. Fans are eager to see how Bryant fares without her buddy.
“You’re gonna get the same Gizelle. The same messiness, the same shadiness,” she said. “Do we miss our girl? Absolutely. Robyn is not only my friend on the show, but she’s also one of my best friends off the show. So, she is definitely missed. But I am excited…so far, so good.”
Does Gizelle get along with the ‘RHOP’ newbies?
It is rumored that two new flute-holders are on board for Season 9, including Stacey Rusch, a former anchor in the D.C. area and former QVC personality. Bryant says the newbies are great and mix well with the OG cast. “I am feeling them…they are mixing with the bunch…and it’s hard to mix with this bunch,” she said.
When the Good Day DC host notes Rusch used to work at the station years ago, in typical fashion, Bryant couldn’t help but throw a dig.
“Did y’all fire her?” she asked with a laugh. When told Stacy moved on to greater projects, Bryant noted, “That’s not the word on the street.” Despite the shade, Bryant says she actually likes Stacy.
Gizelle Bryant on colorism claims
Colorism has long been a topic of conversation when discussing the cast of RHOP. Bryant, daughter of late civil rights activist Curtis Graves, denies she’s participated in such. When asked about it during the interview, she says the allegations have impacted her children. “I think it’s extremely unfortunate. Am I a colorist? Absolutely not. My life speaks to that. I’m raising brown girls. It’s hurtful to them for people to say that about their mother,” she said. Bryant says she has thick skin, so the accusations don’t bother her because she knows the truth.
