What is Gladiator II going to be about?

Here’s the official description:

Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

What does the new trailer reveal about Lucius’ father?

The new trailer confirms that Lucius’ father is the protagonist of the first film, Maximus, who was played by Russell Crowe. Lucius’ mother, Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen in both the first film and the new one, had an affair with him.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the screenplay is from David Scarpa based on a story by Scarpa and Peter Craig.

The film also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz and Derek Jacobi.

The movie brings Washington and Scott back together for the first time in over 15 years, when Washington starred in another of Scott’s box office hits, American Gangster. Washington also frequently collaborated with Ridley Scott’s late brother, Tony Scott.

The film is executive produced by Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, Raymond Kirk and Aidan Elliott. Producers are Douglas Wick, Ridley Scott, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss and David Franzoni.

Watch the new trailer below: