Liongate’s upcoming addition to the Hunger Games universe, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, has added Billy Porter and Glenn Close to its cast.

Porter and Close join a star-studded cast led by Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak.

Close and Porter join as Drusilla Sickle and Magno Stift, respectively

Several trade publications, including Deadline, reported that Close will play Drusilla Sickle, an escort to the District 12 Tributes with malicious intentions and Porter joins as Magno Stift, her estranged husband and the Tributes’ designer who is in need of inspiration. News of their casting with announced during Lionsgate’s presentation at CineEurope.

“Glenn Close is a dream Drusilla,” said producer Nina Jacobson. “She brings so much of her intellect and imagination to each role, creating characters who are unforgettable and iconic. I think Glenn and Francis will have a ball bringing Drusilla from the page to the screen.”

Of Porter’s casting, she added, “Billy is one of those rare performers who can dazzle and devastate in equal measure on stage and screen. He made an indelible impression on me when we worked together on Pose, both as an actor and a human being. Casting this show has felt like winning the lottery every time one of our idols said yes to us. To be able to announce Glenn Close and Billy Porter together is an embarrassment of riches that we can all celebrate.”

Who else is in the ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ ensemble?

In addition to Zada and Peak, Close and Porter will star alongside Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin in the film.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins’ March novel of the same name.

The book returns to the fictional Panem 24 years before the events of the first Hunger Games, and kicks off the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also referred to as the Second Quarter Quell.

When does ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ hit theaters?

The Francis Lawrence-directed film will release in theaters on November 20, 2026.