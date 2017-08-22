A new Lifetime biopic on music legend Gloria Gaynor is in the works.

Robin Roberts is slated to produce the project through her production company, Rock’ N Robin Productions. It will be the third film under Lifetime’s Robin Roberts Presents banner following Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story and Mahalia.

“Appreciate an opportunity to again join forced with my friends at Lifetime'” said Robin Roberts in an official statement. “Grateful to the incomporable Gloria Gaynor for allowing us to share her remarkable story like never before. She is truly one of the powerful voices of a lifetime.”

The biopic will document Gaynor’s personal trials and triumphs, from her humble beginnings to her 50-plus-year career in the music industry.

“Dubbed America’s “Queen of Disco,” the movie will feature many of the songs that catapulted Gaynor to the top of the charts, including her legendary hit “I Will Survive,” which became a cultural phenomenon and a powerful anthem of empowerment for millions worldwide,” the synopsis reads. “The biopic will also delve into the deeply personal challenges Gaynor faced, including overcoming her long and tumultuous marriage to a controlling husband.”

The untitled biopic is set to air in 2025 as part of Lifetime’s upcoming “Voices Of A Lifetime” slate.