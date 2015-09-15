Godfather of Harlem has dropped the first photo from its upcoming fourth season, which also doubles as the first look at Rome Flynn as Frank Lucas.

Flynn will play Lucas in a recurring guest star role opposite star Forest Whitaker in the new season of the MGM+ (formerly Epix) series. Lucas was notably previously played by Denzel Washington in the movie American Gangster. Flynn’s iteration of the character on the show will see Lucas 10 years before the events of that film.

As the MGM+ synopsis for the character reads, Lucas is described as “a country boy from North Carolina who ventured to Harlem and, after initial friction with gangster Bumpy Johnson, eventually rose to become Bumpy’s fierce defender and right-hand man.”

Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Erik LaRay Harvey and more also return for Season 4.

Here’s the Season 4 logline:

In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas (Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

The series is produced by ABC Signature and executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Ray Quinlan. Michael Panes and Stephen Schiff are writing executive producers and Swizz Beatz is the executive music producer.