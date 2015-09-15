Godfather of Harlem has cast Rome Flynn in a key role in Season 4 of the hit series opposite Forest Whitaker.

Flynn will play Frank Lucas in a recurring guest star role in the upcoming season of the MGM+ (formerly Epix) series. Lucas was notably previously played by Denzel Washington in the movie American Gangster. Flynn’s iteration of the character on the show will see Lucas 10 years before the events of that film.

As the MGM+ synopsis for the character reads, Lucas is described as “a country boy from North Carolina who ventured to Harlem and, after initial friction with gangster Bumpy Johnson, eventually rose to become Bumpy’s fierce defender and right-hand man.”

“When I saw Rome’s audition, I immediately knew we’d found our man – equal parts charming and ruthless, savvy and suave,” said executive producer Chris Brancato in a statement received by Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “Rome is a wonderful actor who can go toe-to-toe with Forest Whitaker and our other great performers.”

Flynn said, “I’m filled with gratitude! Thrilled to be a part of the Godfather of Harlem universe and breathe new life into the legend of Frank Lucas. I have so much admiration for Forest Whitaker. Working opposite of him, being led by the brilliant creator Chris Brancato, is truly a gift. An actor’s dream.”

Season 4 of the show also sees the return of series stars Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Erik LaRay Harvey and more.

Here’s the Season 4 logline:

In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas (Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

The series is produced by ABC Signature and executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Ray Quinlan. Michael Panes and Stephen Schiff are writing executive producers and Swizz Beatz is the executive music producer.